Light rain likely in Chandigarh over weekend; expect heavy showers from Monday

After 15.8 mm rainfall in the early hours of Friday and 0.8 mm during the day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in the city, upto 20 mm, over the weekend, with intensity likely to increase from next week.

“Rain intensity over the weekend is likely to stay on the lower side and only light spells are expected. However, the sky is still likely to remain cloudy. Moderate spells of up to 50 mm seem likely again next week from Monday onwards,” IMD officials said.

Maximum temperature in the city rose from 33°C on Thursday to 32°C on Friday. Minimum temperature dipped from 27.6°C to 26°C.

Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 33°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.