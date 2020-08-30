Light rain likely to continue in Chandigarh

After no rain on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain up to 20mm in the city till Tuesday.

“Although monsoon is likely to be active and parts of the region can get up to 50mm rain on Monday and Tuesday, Chandigarh is likely to receive rain up to 20mm with thunder and winds up to 45 km/h,” said an IMD official.

The maximum temperature went up from 32°C on Friday to 33.8 °C on Saturday. The minimum temperature went down from 26°C on Friday to 25.7°C on Saturday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.