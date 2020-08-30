Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Light rain likely to continue in Chandigarh

Light rain likely to continue in Chandigarh

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After no rain on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain up to 20mm in the city till Tuesday.

“Although monsoon is likely to be active and parts of the region can get up to 50mm rain on Monday and Tuesday, Chandigarh is likely to receive rain up to 20mm with thunder and winds up to 45 km/h,” said an IMD official.

The maximum temperature went up from 32°C on Friday to 33.8 °C on Saturday. The minimum temperature went down from 26°C on Friday to 25.7°C on Saturday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Akali Dal seeks FIR against MLA Zira, says he tested Covid-19 positive on Aug 26
Aug 30, 2020 03:15 IST
SAD took Covid refuge to escape voting on farm ordinance resolution: Capt
Aug 30, 2020 03:12 IST
Akal Takht to confer ‘Panth Sewak’ award on wanted Dal Khalsa founder
Aug 30, 2020 03:08 IST
Maharashtra’s decision on final-year varsity exams to be announced by Monday
Aug 30, 2020 03:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.