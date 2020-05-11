Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Light rain on the cards; more in store for Punjab-Haryana region: IMD

Rain up to 30mm can be expected along with gusty winds up to 50km/h and thunder.

Updated: May 11, 2020 20:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The weather remained clear on Monday with no rain recorded at most stations. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Light rain is likely in the region on Tuesday with chances of more on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said only isolated stations will receive rain on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, a few stations in Punjab and many stations in Haryana are likely to get rain due to the effect of western disturbances. Rain up to 30mm can be expected along with gusty winds up to 50km/h and thunder. Warning for hail in isolated stations has also been issued.

The weather remained clear on Monday with no rain recorded at most stations. However, maximum temperature saw a jump of 3-4 degrees at most stations.

