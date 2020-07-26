Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Light showers to continue in Chandigarh: IMD

Light showers to continue in Chandigarh: IMD

With just 0.1mm rain recorded on Sunday, maximum temperature went up from Saturday’s 34.4°C to 35.4°C

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After just 0.1mm rain on Sunday, India Meteorological Department is predicting light showers to continue in Chandigarh in the coming days as well, with chances of heavier spells later in the week.

“Light rain up to 20mm is likely on Monday and Tuesday, after which moderate rain up to 60mm can be expected. Thunderstorms with wind speeds over 45 km/hour can also be expected during this duration,” said the weatherman.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 34.4°C on Saturday to 35.4°C on Sunday. Minimum temperature went down from 28.1°C to 26.8°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees while minimum is likely to be around 26 degrees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UN says thousands of anti-Pakistan militants in Afghanistan
Jul 26, 2020 19:18 IST
Covid-19 pandemic: The gig economy has compromised our immune system
Jul 26, 2020 19:17 IST
This tiny cat is having the time of its life in a fishbowl. Watch
Jul 26, 2020 19:16 IST
8.5 lakh saplings planted in Delhi, hope to achieve target by March next year: Gopal Rai
Jul 26, 2020 19:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.