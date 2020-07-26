Light showers to continue in Chandigarh: IMD

After just 0.1mm rain on Sunday, India Meteorological Department is predicting light showers to continue in Chandigarh in the coming days as well, with chances of heavier spells later in the week.

“Light rain up to 20mm is likely on Monday and Tuesday, after which moderate rain up to 60mm can be expected. Thunderstorms with wind speeds over 45 km/hour can also be expected during this duration,” said the weatherman.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 34.4°C on Saturday to 35.4°C on Sunday. Minimum temperature went down from 28.1°C to 26.8°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees while minimum is likely to be around 26 degrees.