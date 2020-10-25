Sections
Light snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir

The meteorological department has predicted dry weather in the UT till the first week of November but has not ruled out the possibility of light snow fall in the upper reaches of the Valley

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 19:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Srinagar

Fresh snowfall was reported in the upper reaches of Kashmir following a dip in the temperature.

The meteorological department has predicted dry weather in the UT till the first week of November but has not ruled out the possibility of light snow fall in the upper reaches of the Valley. “There will not be any change in the dry weather though it will be cloudy and there is a possibility of light snow in upper reaches,” said a senior MeT official.

Officials said snow fall was reported in upper reaches of north and south Kashmir. The upper reaches of Gulmarg had already experienced light snowfall two weeks ago.

Over the last two years Kashmir has been witnessing snowfall early in November, which damages apple trees. However, this time the horticulture department had already issued an advisory to apple growers on how to safeguard their orchards.

