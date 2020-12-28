Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Light sprinkling of rain in Chandigarh

Light sprinkling of rain in Chandigarh

Temperatures are likely to go up because of western disturbances active in the region that brought rain of 0.8mm

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh had light rain on Sunday evening. (HT Photo)

Skies turned grey on Sunday evening after a sunny morning as the city received a light sprinkling of rain for about half an hour.

Temperatures are likely to go up because of the western disturbance active in the region that brought rain of 0.8mm, though Monday is expected to get colder as the day progresses, with more rain, said India Meteorological Department officials.

Highs of 20.2 degrees Celsius were recorded on Sunday after Saturday’s 19 degrees C. Minimum temperature also went up to 4.1 degrees from Saturday’s 4 degrees, a few notches lower than Shimla’s 4.7 degrees.

Maximum temperatures in the next three days are expected to range between 17 degrees and 18 degrees with lows of 5 degrees to 8 degrees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
by HT Correspondent
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Heroin worth ₹1.2 crore seized, one arrested from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area
by Manish K Pathak
IIT-B’s silver jubilee batch pledges ₹20cr to institute for legacy project
by Shreya Bhandary
Light sprinkling of rain in Chandigarh
by HT Correspondent
Maharashtra: Centre’s policies are destabilising India’s federal structure, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
by Tanushree Venkatraman
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.