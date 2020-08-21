Light to moderate rain likely to continue in city

After 28mm rain on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate rain is likely to continue in the city in the coming days as well.

IMD officials said, “Chances of rain are likely to go down on Sunday and only light rain up to 20 mm is expected. However, from Monday, rain up to 50 mm is on the cards. Thunder and gusty winds up to 45 km/h can also be expected in the city.”

Due to light spells of rain throughout the day on Friday, the maximum temperature fell down from 32.1°C on Thursday to 29°C on Friday, four degrees below normal. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature fell down from 25.4°C on Thursday to 24.9°C on Friday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 31°C while the minimum temperature will hover around 26°C.

Sukhna water-level goes up

Following moderate spells of rain this week, the water-level of Sukhna Lake has increased to 1161.7-ft. A week ago, it had just touched 1160-ft after over 200 mm of rain in two days. The water-level is yet to reach the danger mark of 1163-ft. Officials of the UT administration say they are monitoring the situation. “Floodgates of the lake are opened when the water level touches the 1163-ft mark. This was done last in 2018,” they said. Due to the catchment of the lake, water-level increases significantly more during heavier spells of rain. Due to this, officials said the water-level is unlikely to reach the danger mark in the next few days.