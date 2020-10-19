Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Liquor smuggling: Haryana cops arrest NV distilleries chairman from Delhi office

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police on Monday arrested the chairman of M/s NV distilleries Ashok Jain from his Delhi office for alleged role in smuggling of liquor in Haryana.

Police officials said Jain was earlier served with notices to join investigations in a 2019 liquor smuggling case registered by Panipat police at Samalkha. However, an arrest warrant was issued by a court after he refused to comply.

The FIR registered on October 13, 2019 pertained to recovery of 1,179 cases of liquor (there are 12 bottles in each case) marked as Crazy Romeo, an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand owned by M/s NV distilleries having production licenses at Rajpura in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana, officials said.

Police had registered a case of cheating, forgery of documents and unlawful import, export, possession of liquor under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Punjab Excise Act.

The seizures of smuggled liquor allegedly manufactured at NV distilleries were also mentioned in detail by a Special Enquiry Team (SET) in its report. The SET, constituted in May by the state government to inquire into the instances of pilferage of liquor from warehouses, had found glaring deficiencies in functioning of excise and taxation department and indicated collusion of officials in smuggling and illegal sale of liquor.

“ On analysing police reports regarding the source and intended destination of liquor (more than 100 cases) recovered during April 1, 2019 to May 10, 2020, it was noticed that in several cases there are clear indications that the seized liquor has been sourced from NV distilleries in Naraingarh, Ambala or NV distilleries, Rajpura in Patiala or RS distillery, Chandrao, Karnal. However, the investigating officers have not directed the concerned authorities of the distillery to join investigations,” the SET report had said.

