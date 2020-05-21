Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Liquor to pinch a bit more with 5% Covid cess in Chandigarh

Liquor to pinch a bit more with 5% Covid cess in Chandigarh

On account of additional excise duties, cow cess and now Covid cess imposed this year, liquor prices in the city are up by 20% to 25%

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The new 5% Covid cess imposed by the Chandigarh administration will bring an additional revenue of ₹18–₹20 crore to aid necessary emergent measures for checking the epidemic, said UT adviser Manoj Parida.       (HT file photo)


The UT administration on Thursday imposed a Covid cess of 5% on all liquor bottles (over the minimum retail price) being sold in the city.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore gave the nod to Chandigarh municipal corporation to levy Covid cess on all categories of alcohol sold through wholesale licences. It comes into force with immediate effect and will remain effective up to December 31, 2020, or till further orders whichever is earlier.

In January this year, the administration had notified cow cess at ₹5 to ₹10 per bottle on 750ml country liquor, 650ml beer and 750ml whisky, and imposed it from May 16. On the same date, the administration had also imposed an additional excise duty of 12% on alcohol.

On account of additional duties and cess imposed this year, liquor prices in the city are now higher by 20% to 25% .



UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said the Covid cess will bring the administration an additional revenue of ₹18–₹20 crore. The cess has been imposed to aid necessary emergent measures for checking the epidemic. It will be remitted to MC’s special Covid cess fund by UT’s excise and taxation department. Badnore has directed that this fund be retained in a separate account till clarification from MHA is received.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I was made to walk 3km to hospital in Dombivli: Covid patient
May 22, 2020 00:46 IST
Three youth whose picture with weapons went viral on social media held in Kupwara
May 22, 2020 00:46 IST
Lab staff continues Covid work near Mumbai, loses father
May 22, 2020 00:45 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Industrial body starts distribution of safety gear among frontline workers
May 22, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.