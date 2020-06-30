LIT postpones anti-encroachment drive amid protest in Ludhiana’s Model House area

Residents of Model house arguing with police during an encroachment drive by LIT in the area on Tuesday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

High drama was witnessed in the Model House and Dugri Road areas after Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) officials went to take action against encroachments made in the form of shanties over three acres of LIT land on Tuesday.

Claiming that the land belonged to them, a family opposed the drive and staged a protest. One of them, Ravinder Singh Sonu, also slapped LIT executive engineer Jagdev Singh in the presence of a heavy police force after an encroachment was razed by the officials.

The situation went out of control, following which LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jatinder Singh reached the spot and warned encroachers of strict action.

The LIT postponed the drive for a week asking the residents to submit proof of ownership, otherwise encroachments would be razed.

Sonu said, “The land belongs to us and the LIT should measure its land in the area before conducting an anti-encroachment drive. We had also conducted a meeting with the then LIT chairman Paramjit Singh Sibia (now dead) and he agreed with us. A case regarding the same is sub judice in the court, but the LIT officials also ignored the same while taking up the drive.”

Balasubramaniam said, “The land belongs to the LIT as it was acquired in the 1950’s, but it has been encroached upon by a few residents for a long time. The LIT has received several complaints against encroachments in the past and the court has also ordered that the land belongs to the LIT.”

He added, “We had received information that construction was being taken up in the area, following which we planned a drive. The encroachers have been asked to present the ownership proof in a week, otherwise the encroachments would be razed. A police complaint is also being made against the residents, who slapped the LIT official and obstructed the drive.”