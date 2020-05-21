Little heed to night curfew, social distancing in 22 sites across Chandigarh: Police report

A special internal Chandigarh police report has raised the alarm, noting that people are freely roaming about during night curfew mostly in colonies and rural areas, and especially containment zones. (HT file photo)



Chandigarh residents seem to have turned a deaf ear to the call for safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid. An extensive internal report prepared by Chandigarh Police, after a detailed inspection, reveals that social distancing norms are being violated in most parts of the city from 7am to 7m, when people are free to move about.

The report made by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale has been sent to all three field deputy superintendent of police (DSPs) and superintendent of police (SP, city). She has also asked them to enforce social distancing via a special drive in at least 22 sites highlighted in the report. They must deploy adequate police force for effective implementation of UT guidelines, and any laxity on part of DSPs will be viewed seriously.

The report says that social distancing has been thrown to the winds at 22 sites. These include main markets of Sector 7, 8, booth market of Sector 27, electronic market of Sector 18, mobile market of Sector 22, rehri market of Sector 19, Krishna market of Sector 41, motor market of Sector 28, sabzi mandi of Sector 17, burial market, motor market of Sector 28, inner market of Sector 35, and markets of Sectors 15, 16, 23, 32, 35, 37, 44 and 46.

On an alarming note, the report also says that people are freely roaming around during night curfew mostly in colonies and rural areas, especially in Bapu Dham and Kacchi colony which are containment zones. This raises concerns that if residents can ignore norms in containment zones which are guarded by police as well as CRPF personnel, then adherence to norms can hardly be expected in other areas.

The ministry of home affairs, while relaxing curbs, had ordered strict enforcement of social distancing in markets and public places. However, the police report says these safety measures have been forsaken.

On Tuesday, the number of confirmed Covid cases crossed the 200 mark in the city, of which more than 90 have recovered.

Other areas where people have ignored nigh curfew are Mauli Jagran, EWS colony in Dhanas, Dadumajra, Indira colony, Tin colony in Sector 52, Sansi Colony Sector 38, Ram Darbar, Hallomajra, Palsora, Modern Housing Complex (MHC), villages including Dariya, Butrela, Attawa, Kishangarh, Khudha Ali Sher, Maloya, Burail, in societies of Sectors 49, 50, 51 and 63, as well as Sectors 22, 46 and 29.