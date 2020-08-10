Sections
Live webcast of I-Day ceremony in Mohali

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s flag hoisting and other programmes will be held at the Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh (Shaurya Chakra) Government College in Phase-6

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A school student waves the tricolour during Independence Day celebrations, at Bandra's Carter Road in Mumbai.(Pratham Gokhale/HT photo)

Safety protocols during the Covid-19 outbreak will mean toned down Independence day ceremonies with the district administration organising a live webcast on Facebook and other platforms of the Punjab chief minister’s flag hoisting and other programmes being held at the Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh (Shaurya Chakra) Government College in Phase-6.

In a 20-minute programme, the hoisting of the Tricolour will be followed by a march past by police contingents and the chief guest’s address.

“We will be telecasting the programme online and the public will be informed (about it) well in advance. Only 10 persons will be allowed on the stage and the entire programme will be a 20-minute affair,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Monday.

Directions had been issued to the district education officers (primary and secondary) to ensure that no government or private school organised any celebrations on campus involving student participation.



Additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said no large congregations would be allowed at any other place and celebrations limited to unfurling the National Flag, march past, address by the chief guest, singing of the National Anthem and release of tricolour balloons. Social distancing would be maintained strictly, she said.

