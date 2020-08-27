Livestock production one of the fastest growing sectors: Ludhiana vet varsity V-C

Livestock production is indeed one of the fastest-growing sectors in agriculture and it offers employment opportunities along numerous animal production value chains, said Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at a webinar on Thursday.

Vice-chancellors of agricultural universities, including deans of Agriculture Universities from across the country attended the webinar with Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Hundreds of scholars held extensive discussions. On this occasion, Tomar stressed on making agricultural education more employment-oriented and said that agriculture sector should be upgraded through new education policy.

Tomar has asked the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to form a committee in this regard, which will give its recommendations.

In the webinar, the minister said that the field of agriculture is important and full of diversities. It is also special from the economic point of view, because large population of the country gets employment in agriculture sector. It is also the largest sector in terms of production, so discussions can be held with academics as to how the new education policy can be incorporated to improve it.

Tomar said that it has been the endeavour of the government that with the new era, we should also keep changing our policies and rules.

It is in this context that the government took policy decisions in the last six years in the agricultural sector, which are laudable and important and necessary with a view to strengthening this sector, he added.

Tomar said that the central government has also made provision for special package for animal husbandry, herbal farming, fisheries, bee keeping and other allied sectors including agriculture infrastructure fund of ₹1 lakh crore. These will fulfill the needs of the agriculture sector, create employment opportunities.