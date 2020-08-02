Sections
Home / India News / Local BJP leader killed in Chhattisgarh village, accused held

Local BJP leader killed in Chhattisgarh village, accused held

A local BJP leader and former sarpanch was allegedly killed by his neighbour following an argument in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:23 IST

By Press Trust of India, Korba

The accused, identified as Shivcharan Lahre (30), was arrested after he surrendered before the police after committing the crime on Saturday night, a local official said. (File photo for representation)

A local BJP leader and former sarpanch was allegedly killed by his neighbour following an argument in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Shivcharan Lahre (30), was arrested after he surrendered before the police after committing the crime on Saturday night, a local official said.

Jangir-Champa, a neighbouring district of Korba, is located around250 kms away from capital Raipur.

“As per the preliminary information, victim Gopichand Karsh (52) went to the Lahre’s house in Virra village on Saturday night after he came to know that he was creating nuisance in an inebriated state and using foul language,” he said.



Karsh tried to pacify the accused, but soon an argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Karsh slapped Lahre in front of his family members, the police official said.

“Some time later, as Karsh started returning to his house, the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him dead on the spot,” he said.

After committing the crime, the accused reached Virra police station and surrendered, he said.

Karsh was a local BJP leader and had been sarpanch of his village in the past, he said.

He was booked under IPC section 302, the official said, adding that further investigation into the case was underway.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Saswata on Sushant : ‘He was like a child, would never stay calm and quiet’
Aug 02, 2020 22:43 IST
Manipur’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 7, tally now at 2,831
Aug 02, 2020 22:42 IST
62 villages in Ludhiana’s Doraha to get waste management plants
Aug 02, 2020 22:46 IST
Punjab Engineering College: Covid lockdown halts preparations for centenary celebrations
Aug 02, 2020 22:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.