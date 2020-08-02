Local BJP leader killed in Chhattisgarh village, accused held

The accused, identified as Shivcharan Lahre (30), was arrested after he surrendered before the police after committing the crime on Saturday night, a local official said. (File photo for representation)

A local BJP leader and former sarpanch was allegedly killed by his neighbour following an argument in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Shivcharan Lahre (30), was arrested after he surrendered before the police after committing the crime on Saturday night, a local official said.

Jangir-Champa, a neighbouring district of Korba, is located around250 kms away from capital Raipur.

“As per the preliminary information, victim Gopichand Karsh (52) went to the Lahre’s house in Virra village on Saturday night after he came to know that he was creating nuisance in an inebriated state and using foul language,” he said.

Karsh tried to pacify the accused, but soon an argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Karsh slapped Lahre in front of his family members, the police official said.

“Some time later, as Karsh started returning to his house, the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him dead on the spot,” he said.

After committing the crime, the accused reached Virra police station and surrendered, he said.

Karsh was a local BJP leader and had been sarpanch of his village in the past, he said.

He was booked under IPC section 302, the official said, adding that further investigation into the case was underway.