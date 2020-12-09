Sections
Local bodies dept puts hiring on hold for JEs, SDOs of Ludhiana MC

On September 28, the MC had issued in-principle approval for hiring officials for various branches of the civic body

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 23:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The local bodies department has again put on hold the hiring of sub-divisional officers (SDOs’) and junior engineers (JEs’) who were to be recruited on contract basis by the municipal corporation. The move has been taken after a case was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the hiring of SDOs and JEs through third party agencies.

In a letter dated December 7, the local bodies department said the orders issued earlier, for hiring of staff on contract basis have been withdrawn with immediate effect. On September 28, the MC had issued in-principle approval for hiring officials for various branches of the civic body. The approval was given during a house meeting.

On being contacted, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said he was visiting the local bodies department on Thursday to discuss the matter with the authorities.

