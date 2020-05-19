Lockdown 4.0: Capt tells Punjab Police to ensure strict compliance of safety norms

Acting on the CM’s directives, DGP Dinkar Gupta has asked all CPs and SSPs across the state to register FIRs and impound vehicles or issue challans in case of any violation of the lockdown restrictions (HT PHOTO )

With a large set of new relaxations being effected from Tuesday, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has directed the state police to ensure strict compliance of Covid-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.

The next 25-30 days would be extremely crucial for containing the spread of coronavirus disease in view of the sudden opening up of the economy, as well as office/commercial activity, after a 55-day curfew, the chief minister warned.

He directed the Punjab Police to continue with their hard work and commitment to maintain the high levels of adherence to protocols and restrictions that had helped the state keep the contagion under check.

“We cannot let all the benefits of all the work done by you in the past 55 days and sacrifices made by the people of Punjab go to waste due to any complacency on our part now,” Amarinder asserted.

It may be recalled that the CM had last week announced lifting of the curfew with effect from May 18, but with the continuation of lockdown in the state till May 30. In line with the guidelines issued by the Centre, the state has also allowed a host of relaxations in the non-containment zones, with local buses also starting to ply in a phased manner from Tuesday.

Acting on the CM’s directives, DGP Dinkar Gupta has asked all CPs and SSPs across the state to register FIRs and impound vehicles or issue challans in case of any violation of the lockdown restrictions. “We should send a strong message to enforce the various restrictions stringently,” the DGP told his officers, citing the chief minister’s instructions.

All SSPs and CPs have been asked to ensure compulsory wearing of masks by everyone stepping out of their homes, said the DGP. They have been directed to enforce strict social distancing not just in shops, offices, banks and liquor outlets, but also in vehicles (car/scooters/motorbikes), as well as public/private transport buses. Under the new relaxed guidelines, these vehicles can ply within the state, except in the containment zones, subject to strict protocols.

Capt has also ordered strict enforcement of the night curfew, which bars people from moving out, except for medical or essential needs, between 7pm and 7am, in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines for Lockdown 4.0.

The relaxations have been provided to the people for their ease and convenience as they had suffered immense hardships during the curfew period, the CM said while making it clear that no deviation from protocols and restrictions would be tolerated.