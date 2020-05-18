Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Lockdown 4.0 no different, migrant miseries continue

Lockdown 4.0 no different, migrant miseries continue

A group of garment factory employees, who walked all the way from Tajpur Road, were seen arguing with a security of guard at the DC office

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:52 IST

By Mohit Khanna and Amarpal Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

From walking hundreds of miles on the highways to queuing up government offices, the ordeal of migrant labourers seems to be endless. Agitated migrants continued to visit the office of Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) with a host of complaints even on the first day of lockdown 4.0 on Monday.

A group of garment factory employees, who walked all the way from Tajpur Road, were seen arguing with a security of guard at the DC office. Mohd Tazim, of Araria district of Bihar, said that despite having a booking, they were denied to travel on a train to Bihar on May 14.

“We were told to get a medical clearance for travelling in bus but were given no information on where to catch a bus to Bihar. We had got a medical screening conducted at the civil hospital with great difficulty. We remained stranding for hours without food and some of us received a cane on the back. We are suffering for obeying the law while many who have bribed the agents and middlemen have reached their destination,” said Tazim.

UNEMPLOYMENTS, HUNGER MAKING THEM LEAVE



Though shops and factories opened on Monday, many migrants are still keen to go back to their homes as they have been fired from their jobs and have no money to buy essentials, including food.



Subash Chandra, who was residing with his family in a rented accommodation in Mundian Kalan, said he was returning to his village in Aligarh as he no longer has a job. “I was working in an auto parts manufacturing unit at Phase 5 Focal Point. The factory has opened but the employer has asked me and some more employees to not come to work. It is useless to stay here when there is no work,” he said.

As per data on the Punjab helpline portal, as many as 16 lakh migrants have applied to go back to their home states, of which 50% are from Ludhiana.

On Monday, around 22,000 migrants left for their native places via trains and buses from Punjab. Of this, 13,000 migrants are from Ludhiana alone. As many as 15 buses carrying migrants left for 10 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Mathura, Meerut, Saharanpur, Bulandshahar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Hapur.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi HC tells police to speed up probe in ‘Bois Locker Room’ case
May 19, 2020 04:25 IST
Delhi man beats wife to death over dispute
May 19, 2020 04:20 IST
Back to work, auto drivers in Ludhiana openly flout distancing norms
May 19, 2020 04:12 IST
Indian envoy to UK retires after a ‘roller-coaster ride’
May 19, 2020 04:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.