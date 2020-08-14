Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Lockdown effect: Chandigarh administration extends validity of CTU bus passes

Lockdown effect: Chandigarh administration extends validity of CTU bus passes

The decision has been taken in view of the lockdown and closure of the CTU bus services from March 22 to May 20

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT administration on Thursday extended the validity of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus passes from 30 days to 60 days. The decision has been taken in view of the lockdown and closure of the CTU bus services from March 22 to May 20.

An order issued by the administration states, the bus passes with validity up to April 30 have been extended from August 17 to September 16. Passes with bus validity up to May 30 have been extended from August 17 to October 16. There is no extension for bus passes which expired on March 31.

For applicants who could not collect bus passes due to sudden closure of the Sampark Centres due to the lockdown and passes which were still pending for printing would be printed with a new validity period as per the fee deposited by them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J&K cops, CRPF troopers win most medals for ops
Aug 14, 2020 23:36 IST
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
Aug 14, 2020 23:35 IST
23 AI crash rescue op members test +ve
Aug 14, 2020 23:33 IST
26 Corona crusaders will attend ‘At Home’ event
Aug 14, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.