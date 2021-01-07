Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Lockdown may have pushed communities back to traditional cooking fuels: Study

Lockdown may have pushed communities back to traditional cooking fuels: Study

The researchers have also recommended for Covid-specific packages to be introduced for the severely affected communities to deal with the economic impact of the lockdown

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 00:56 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The study that appeared in the Environment International journal, published by Elsevier on December 28, last year, was conducted jointly by scientists from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Panjab University, Indian Council of Medical Research and Gangarosa Department of Environmental Health, Emory University, Atlanta. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A study has raised concerns that the Covid-19 lockdown may have impacted the transition towards clean cooking fuels in the country, suggesting that there was an immediate need to frame policies to address long-term changes, such as switching back to traditional cooking fuels in the current era of fuel transition.

The study that appeared in the Environment International journal, published by Elsevier on December 28, last year, was conducted jointly by scientists from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Panjab University, Indian Council of Medical Research and Gangarosa Department of Environmental Health, Emory University, Atlanta.

Policy actions for clean fuel transition

“Focus and target policies to the poor and other marginalised populations to ensure sustained uptake and transition to clean fuels and intensified efforts to involve direct engagement of private entrepreneurship for continued clean cooking fuel provision is required,” the study recommended.

The researchers have also recommended for Covid-specific packages to be introduced for the severely affected communities to deal with the economic impact of the lockdown, beyond what has already been implemented.



The researchers have also stressed on development of reward mechanisms to ensure sustained use of LPG. For example, if the household commits to using only LPG, the cost of the second cylinder of fuel could be waived.

“The nationwide lockdown is likely to affect key factors such as energy access, income, transportation, that play a key role in decisions influencing household fuel use. The rural population already bears the burden of poverty and may not be able to afford and access clean cooking fuels during the lockdown. They are, thus, vulnerable to reversion to their traditional cooking methods using solid biomass fuels,” said Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, one of the authors from the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER.

The household air pollution caused due to the use of polluting fuels increases their susceptibility to non-communicable diseases, and thus may intensify the risk and severity of Covid-19 infection. Hence, there was an urgent need to expand sustainable energy solutions worldwide, the study said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts
by HT Correspondent
Regulator to open gate for more market intermediaries
by Anirudh Laskar
Maharashtra government approves amendment to Electronics Policy to boost manufacturing activity
by HT Correspondent
BJP rebellion stemmed ahead of Chandigarh MC polls
by Munieshwer A Sagar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.