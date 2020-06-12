‘Lockdown on weekends, public holidays’ evokes mixed response among traders in Ludhiana

Public frenzy was witnessed at Habibganj area in civil lines, Ludhiana, after it was declared a containment zone on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The state government’s order on stricter lockdown in the state on weekends and public holidays has evoked a mixed reaction among market associations here.

While a few market associations have raised a hue and cry over the order and warned the authorities of an agitation if the decision is not reviewed, others have sought an extension in working hours during other weekdays.

Traders rued that the business was slowly coming back on track after two month-long lockdown, but this announcement has again added to the woes of the traders, who are already reeling under losses. Traders in Chaura Bazar said this would add to the fear in the minds of residents and this is not in the interest of business.

President of the Chaura Bazar Shopkeepers Association Parampal Singh Witty said, “Traders are reeling under losses and, at a time, when the business was gaining momentum, the state government has announced anther lockdown, that too on weekends, when residents move out to shop. The decision is not in favour of shopkeepers and the government should review it.”

Shopkeepers of the Akalgarh market and those situated near Clock Tower have threatened to launch an agitation if the government did not roll back the order.

President of the Akalgarh Market Garment Association Manpreet Singh Bunty said, “Rather than announcing lockdown on weekends, the government can announce the same for Mondays and Tuesdays. On weekends, customers from other districts also visit the city and, if the markets remained closed, how will traders be able to earn a livelihood. Their business would collapse.”

He also threatened an agitation if the decision was not withdrawn.

Many other trader associations have demanded that shops should be allowed to open till 9 pm on other days.

President of the Model Town Market Association Amarjit Singh and president of the Ghumar Mandi Shopkeepers Association Pawan Batra said, “With the rising number of Covid-19 positive patients, it is understandable that government has to take some strict steps. But, some relief should be provided to the traders also by extending the working hours. The customers do not move out in the scorching heat and the shops are closed at 7pm, leaving a limited time for the customers to visit markets. The shops should be allowed to open at least till 9pm so that traders could cover up their losses.”