Lockdown, OPD closure led to 50% decrease in Ayushman Bharat patients in Chandigarh

Health officials say that about 60% of the patients in Chandigarh hospitals come from the neighbouring states but due to the lockdown, this number dipped considerably

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 20:21 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Under scheme, which covers poor and vulnerable households, patients seek free treatment from empanelled public and private hospitals, which file claims for reimbursement by the government. (HT FILE)

The UT health department has cited lockdown, OPD closure and fear of infection spread among patients for the dip in the number of cases registered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana in Chandigarh in the last three months.

Under the scheme, cashless hospitalisation care is offered for over 1,300 surgical or medical services through an annual cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for around 10 crore poor and vulnerable households. Patients seek free treatment from empanelled public and private hospitals, which file claims for reimbursement by the government.

A National Health Authority (NHA) report, released recently, revealed that cases registered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme fell by 50% during the lockdown period in the Chandigarh. The drop was higher than what was seen in the states of Punjab and Haryana as well.

Director, health services, Dr G Dewan said that about 60% of the patients in Chandigarh hospitals come from the neighbouring states. “But due to the lockdown and restriction in movement, this load has decreased considerably,” he said, adding that due to the closure of outpatient departments also, the number of prospective cases has seen a dip.



As per health authorities, most people are also avoiding visiting hospitals due to the fear of infection.

