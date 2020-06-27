Locust alert sounded in Panipat

After locust swarms entered the southern districts of Mahendergarh, Jhajjar and Sonepat, an alert was sounded in Panipat on Saturday.

Farmers of the district have been advised to remain vigilant as locusts are expected to enter the district, especially the Samalkha and Israna blocks, by Saturday evening through Sonepat.

Panipat deputy commissioner Dharmendra Singh has advised farmers to use utensils and drums to drive away the locusts.

“The short-horned grasshoppers can cause widespread damage to standing corps and plants,” the DC said.

The DC has directed officials of district agriculture department to ensure the availability of the insecticide ‘chlorpyrifos’: “Farmers should be ready with their tractors mounted with chemical sprayers as locusts may settle on trees at night,” the DC said.

Locusts had entered several villages in Mahendergarh district and some areas of Rewari and Jhajjar district on Friday. They had also damaged crops in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Swarms of locusts can travel up to 150 km per day and eat every bit of greenery on their way.