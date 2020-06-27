Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Locust alert sounded in Panipat

Locust alert sounded in Panipat

Locusts may enter the district through Sonepat on Saturday evening; farmers told to beat utensils and drums, officials told to stock insecticides

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:35 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times

(HT File Photo )

After locust swarms entered the southern districts of Mahendergarh, Jhajjar and Sonepat, an alert was sounded in Panipat on Saturday.

Farmers of the district have been advised to remain vigilant as locusts are expected to enter the district, especially the Samalkha and Israna blocks, by Saturday evening through Sonepat.

Panipat deputy commissioner Dharmendra Singh has advised farmers to use utensils and drums to drive away the locusts.

“The short-horned grasshoppers can cause widespread damage to standing corps and plants,” the DC said.



The DC has directed officials of district agriculture department to ensure the availability of the insecticide ‘chlorpyrifos’: “Farmers should be ready with their tractors mounted with chemical sprayers as locusts may settle on trees at night,” the DC said.

Locusts had entered several villages in Mahendergarh district and some areas of Rewari and Jhajjar district on Friday. They had also damaged crops in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Swarms of locusts can travel up to 150 km per day and eat every bit of greenery on their way.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

If Misbah is to be Babar’s mentor, then we have a problem: Aamer Sohail
Jun 27, 2020 14:02 IST
‘Immune cells involved in protection against Covid-19 identified’: Study
Jun 27, 2020 14:00 IST
Ammonia gas leak in factory in AP’s Kurnool kills manager, 3 others survive
Jun 27, 2020 13:59 IST
German state bank faces $112 million of losses from Wirecard
Jun 27, 2020 13:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.