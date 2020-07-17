Locust swarms likely to hit Haryana again next week

The Haryana government has decided to buy three drones as a part of the massive exercise that is underway to stock additional quantities of pesticide ahead of the locust swarms’ yet another and by far more destructive attack after July 22.

The locust warning organisation has warned of more high-intensity attacks in Nuh, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Bhiwani, and Charkhi Dadri districts after July 22. The warning was issued after large-scale locust breeding was observed in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

These attacks are likely to be more severe than the previous ones across 13,038 acres in Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal, Sirsa, Nuh, Rewari, Bhiwani and Narnaul.

According to additional chief secretary, ACS, agriculture, Sanjeev Kaushal, arrangements were being made to stock additional quantities of pesticide Lambda cyhalothrin 5 EC.

“The state government has stepped up its efforts to control the menace and prevent losses due to crop damage in view of warning regarding potential intense attacks in several districts after July 22,” he added.

The locust swarms in the region, Kaushal said, had become resistant to the commonly used pesticide chlorpyrifos. To prevent homogeneity in use of pesticides during repeated spraying, arrangements are being made to stock 20,000 litres of Lambda cyhalothrin in addition to existing stocks.

He said the state government will also acquire fogging machines being bought by the Centre from the United Kingdom (UK) for usage on trees.

The state government has pressed into action 66 fire tenders besides 3,540 tractor-mounted spray pumps. Kaushal said the preparatory measures put in place had prevented significant losses in most districts during these attacks.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” he said, urging the farmers in the affected districts to stay alert and inform the officials if they found locusts anywhere.

Box: EXTENT OF DAMAGE CAUSED

Worst-hit Rewari and Sirsa districts suffered losses up to 30%

In most of the districts, losses to the crop were 5%-10%

No report of any loss in Jhajjar, Palwal and Nuh districts during the recent locust attack

About 93% bajra and cotton crops were saved in Narnaul

4,808 litre pesticide sprayed over 8,245 acres