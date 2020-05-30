Locust threat looms large on 9 Haryana districts

Nine Haryana districts vulnerable to locust attack were on Friday put on high alert even as adequate arrangements have already been made to tackle any exigency.

Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora reviewed the preparations regarding monitoring and control of locust in Haryana and directed the agriculture department and district administrations to take all necessary precautions in advance.

During the meeting, additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Sanjeev Kaushal, said supervision teams have been constituted. And to control the locust attack, he said, adequate stock of pesticides has been made available through HAFED and Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation and if required, farmers can get pesticides from these agencies.

He said till now, locust swarms have not entered the state and all necessary precautions are being taken in advance including activation of tractor-mounted sprayers and constituting a response team for close monitoring of locust control activities.

Agriculture department officers are also in touch with Jodhpur Central Institute for Locust Warning as well as central government’s control unit.