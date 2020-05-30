Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Locust threat looms large on 9 Haryana districts

Locust threat looms large on 9 Haryana districts

Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora directed the agriculture department and district administrations to take all necessary precautions in advance

Updated: May 30, 2020 01:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Nine Haryana districts vulnerable to locust attack were on Friday put on high alert even as adequate arrangements have already been made to tackle any exigency.

Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora reviewed the preparations regarding monitoring and control of locust in Haryana and directed the agriculture department and district administrations to take all necessary precautions in advance.

During the meeting, additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Sanjeev Kaushal, said supervision teams have been constituted. And to control the locust attack, he said, adequate stock of pesticides has been made available through HAFED and Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation and if required, farmers can get pesticides from these agencies.

He said till now, locust swarms have not entered the state and all necessary precautions are being taken in advance including activation of tractor-mounted sprayers and constituting a response team for close monitoring of locust control activities.



Agriculture department officers are also in touch with Jodhpur Central Institute for Locust Warning as well as central government’s control unit.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Charity begins with chess?
May 30, 2020 02:31 IST
Showers bring respite in Chandigarh as mercury goes down to 32.1°C
May 30, 2020 02:25 IST
Trump moves to revoke Hong Kong’s trade status, stoking China Rift
May 30, 2020 02:28 IST
‘Viruses reach humans due to exploitation of nature’
May 30, 2020 02:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.