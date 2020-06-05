Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Long-route Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses likely to run from June 8

Long-route Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses likely to run from June 8

Consent for starting the service has been received from the Haryana government, and the same is expected from the Punjab government by Monday. A consent from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh is yet to be received.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

For now, buses will ply to areas like Karnal, Panipat and Ambala, but not Delhi or Himachal Pradesh. (HT FILE)

The UT transport department is preparing to start Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) long-route buses from June 8.

Consent for starting the service has been received from the Haryana government, and the same is expected from the Punjab government by Monday.

“Initially, we will run the CTU buses on 50% of the routes, at 50% capacity as per the central government guidelines. A list has been prepared of the routes that pass through Punjab and Haryana,” said Uma Shankar Gupta, director, transport.

A consent from Delhi is yet to be received. For now, buses will ply to areas like Karnal, Panipat and Ambala, but not Delhi. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh is yet to give clearances for the Chandigarh-Himachal long route buses, Gupta said.



The long-route buses will depart from ISBT, Sector 43, for the meantime. The department expects the vegetable and fruit market to be shifted from ISBT, Sector 17, back to Sector 26 by June 15. After that, both local and long-route buses will depart from ISBT-17.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Unlock 1: Luxury hotels in Ludhiana to keep doors closed, mid-segment chains keeping fingers crossed
Jun 05, 2020 23:29 IST
Bengal to plant over 85 million saplings to restore cyclone Amphan’s damage
Jun 05, 2020 23:21 IST
India’s 2022 WC qualifying round match rescheduled to October 8
Jun 05, 2020 23:20 IST
Pulkit Samrat: Rather than getting anxious, figure out ways to cope up
Jun 05, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.