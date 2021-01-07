Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Look into assets of cops named in extortion racket: Cong MLA

Look into assets of cops named in extortion racket: Cong MLA

The owner of a call centre had complained that an SHO and head constable were allegedly extorting money from them

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Congress MLA from NIT Faridabad, Neeraj Sharma, on Wednesday said the assets of Gurugram police personnel allegedly involved in an extortion racket, which was busted by the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) last week, should be scrutinised.

The SVB had registered a case of extortion, wrongful confinement and restraint under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against Gurugram police officials, including the station house officer of Kherki Daula and a head constable. The head constable was also arrested in the case. The owner of a call centre had complained that the SHO and head constable were allegedly extorting money from them.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma said that it was surprising that the case was registered by Faridabad SVB unit despite the fact the crime allegedly took place in Gurugram.

“This only indicated that there was an apprehension that police officials posted in Gurugram could influence the investigations and interfere with the administration of justice. It is a very serious matter that a citizen was kept in illegal detention, assaulted and asked to cough up huge sum by the police. There was no FIR registered against the detained person,’’ the MLA said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported
by Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Mike Pence disagrees after Donald Trump denies he lost
by Agencies
Maharashtra realty boost: Construction premiums are slashed by 50%
by HT Correspondent
Moderna vaccine gets EU’s approval
by Agencies
Telecom operators ask Centre for clear 5G roll-out road map
by Ishita Guha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.