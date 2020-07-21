Look into threat of life to two female live-in partners: High court to Mohali SSP

The women told the court that they were both aged above 18 and liked each other, but were facing threat to their life and liberty by their parents. (AP photo)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) to look into claims of security threat to two women putting up as live-in partners.

They had approached the high court alleging threat to their life and liberty at the hands of their parents.

The duo told the court that they were both aged above 18 and liked each other. “They are in a live-in relationship for the last six months and residing in a common accommodation. They are well aware of the fact that their relationship is not in the nature of marriage as they belong to the same sex,” their lawyer told the court, adding that now both of them were receiving serious threats from their family members.

An application in this regard was sent to SSP Mohali, but the official had not acted, it was further informed.

“Social ethos, outlook and the philosophy appears to be evolving amongst gay couples so as to gather courage and openly come out of their closets, even though gay marriage is not yet legitimate as per the applicable marriage laws in the country,” the court said adding that therefore, they opt for live-in relationships.

The court said whatever the case may be, the women were entitled to protection of their lives and liberty as envisaged under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, regardless of the nature of relationship between them. “Assuming, they were living simply as friends together, even then they are constitutionally entitled to live in peace. Legitimacy of their relationship with each other, therefore, is of no consequence vis-à-vis their right to life and liberty,” it added.