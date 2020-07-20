Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana:20-ft encroachments found along Buddha Nullah

Ludhiana:20-ft encroachments found along Buddha Nullah

The demarcation process started on July 8, and so far, only around 5 km of 14.8 km has been inspected

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspopnd, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Red point marked by the joint team of MC, revenue and drainage departments conducting demarcation of Buddha Nullah in Shivpuri area, Ludhiana, on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With the district administrations starting the demarcation process of Buddha Nullah, encroachments of up to 20 feet have been found at different points. The process started on July 8, and so far, only around 5 km of 14.8 km has been inspected.

A review meeting was also held at circuit house, wherein mayor Balkar Sandhu, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal took stock of the ongoing demarcation process. Officials of revenue and irrigation department were also present.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said, “Even plots allotted by MC to its employees alongside the nullah are part of encroachments, as per records available with the revenue and drainage department. At Tajpur road dairy complex, the nullah’s width has been reduced by around 20 feet. Similarly, many other factories have also been established by encroaching upon the nullah. We have already marked over 80 encroachments and more will come to light when the process is completed in around 10 days.”

Earlier, residents of New Kundanpuri area had rued that the width of the nullah had been reduced by around 20 feet in the last few decades as residents established houses by encroaching upon the nullah portion.



Mayor Balar Sandhu said, “The private contractor and officials of different departments involved in the process have been told to expedite the process and submit the report regarding the same. After that, final notices will be served to owners to present documents. The encroachments will be removed to increase the nullah’s width.”

The nullah is the main drain of the city and due to encroachments, its width has decreased and overflows almost every monsoon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

House schedule may change next session
Jul 21, 2020 04:17 IST
AstraZeneca data fails to impress some experts
Jul 21, 2020 04:11 IST
CanSino candidate shows promise
Jul 21, 2020 04:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Health minister says too soon for procurement in India
Jul 21, 2020 04:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.