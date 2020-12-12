Sections
Ludhiana: 30 cases of snatching closed with the arrest of 5

The police have recovered sharp-edged weapons, 12 mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 22:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Saturday. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

The Division Number 7 police claimed to have solved 30 cases of snatching and robbery with the arrest of five who were held for hatching a conspiracy of robbing a petrol pump and liquor vend.

The accused Anuj, 27, of Bhamian Khurd, Gurdev Singh, 32, of Ashok Vihar Colony, Arshdeep Singh, 25, and Sukhjinder Singh, 27, of MS Colony at Tajpur Road, and Narinderjit Singh,28, of Tajpur Road were arrested late on Thursday when they were planning a heist in a vacant plot behind Ludhiana Central Jail. The police have recovered sharp-edged weapons, 12 mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said the police acted on a tip-off.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 ( assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against the accused at the Division 7 Police Station.

The DCP added that the accused were drug addicts and committed the crime to fund their habit. The accused were active in Tajpur Road, Metro Road, Bhamian Kalan, Chandigarh Road, Sector 32 Chandigarh road, Moti Nagar, Mundian Kalan, Mundian Khurd, Jamalpur and Rahon Road.

The accused are in police remand and are already facing trial in several criminal cases.

