Ludhiana: 40-year-old dies, co-worker suffers injuries in hit-and-run

A 40-year-old man died and his co-worker suffered injuries after a speeding SUV hit their scooter in South Model Gram on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Amarpura. He was a salesman at a shop in Mochpura market. The injured is Sandeep Dogra, 30, of Lohara.

The deceased’s nephew, Sunny Kumar, stated in his complaint that his uncle and his colleague were coming towards ESIC hospital from Pakhowal road in a scooter when an over-speeding SUV hit the vehicle and fled.

The bystanders rushed both of them to hospital where Kumar succumbed to injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said a case has been registered against unidentified accused. The police have been scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the area to trace the accused.

Kumar is survived by his wife and two children.