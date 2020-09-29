Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana admn to provide Covid patients ‘Corona Fateh’ kits

Ludhiana admn to provide Covid patients ‘Corona Fateh’ kits

The kit consists of 18 items, including a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and essential medicines

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With the aim to help Covid-19 patients in isolation monitor their health, the district administration on Tuesday started distribution of “Corona Fateh” kits.

MC councillor Mamta Ashu, along with additional deputy commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta, distributed the first set of kits at the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students.

Ashu said the kit consists of 18 items, including a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and essential medicines, along with educational material and instructions on the use of medicines. She said these kits will be distributed among all Covid patients in isolation, whether at home or in hospitals, and help them regularly self-monitor various health indicators. In the coming days, the kits will be distributed by the rapid response teams (RRTs) at the doorsteps of patients.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga urged residents not to take coronavirus casually and immediately contact the health department in case of any symptoms.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
Sep 30, 2020 01:46 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Sep 29, 2020 21:44 IST
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Sep 29, 2020 23:54 IST

latest news

Odisha govt moves amendments to University and Factories Act as assembly session starts
Sep 30, 2020 02:15 IST
Amnesty says India ops shut
Sep 30, 2020 02:09 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
With 493 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s tally touches 47,995
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.