Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana agri varsity inks pact to commercialise anti-mosquito fabric

Ludhiana agri varsity inks pact to commercialise anti-mosquito fabric

PAU officials say the fabric will keep away mosquitoes that cause dengue, malaria and chikungunya

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has signed a pact with Swift Corporation Limited, Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana), for the commercialisation of mosquito repellent cotton fabric technology.

According to the memorandum, PAU has given non-exclusive rights to the Haryana-based firm for the technology within India.

Sandeep Bains, dean, college of community science, and Sumeet Grewal, scientist, department of apparel and textile science, Punjab Agricultural University, have jointly developed the technology.

Bains and Grewal said that eco-friendly micro-encapsulated mosquito repellent fabric was developed using eucalyptus essential oil.

They added that fabric is effective in repelling three mosquito species - Ades, Anopheles and Culex which cause diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

The fabric lasts for 15 wash cycles and has been tested clinically on outdoor personnel and sports persons, who found it to be very efficacious against mosquitoes, they further added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 08, 2020 22:56 IST
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Oct 08, 2020 23:56 IST
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Oct 08, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

Curbs imposed in 11 more areas in Chandigarh
Oct 08, 2020 23:54 IST
Nepalese help, accomplices steal cash, jewellery from Ludhiana house
Oct 08, 2020 23:54 IST
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
Oct 08, 2020 23:53 IST
Mumbai monsoon misses withdrawal date; could take another 8-10 days, says IMD
Oct 08, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.