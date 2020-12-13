Sections
Ludhiana as cold as Shimla, undeterred farmers march on

Neither the bone-chilling temperature nor the dense fog was able to dampen the spirit of farmers heading towards the Delhi border to join their comrades protesting against the contentious farm reform laws

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Farmers on the way to join the agitation against the three farm reform laws at Singhu Border taking a breather at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Snowfall in the Himalayas left the plains shivering with the district’s maximum temperature at par with Shimla at 13.7°C on Sunday. However, neither the bone-chilling temperature nor the dense fog was able to dampen the spirit of farmers heading towards the Delhi border to join their comrades protesting against the contentious farm reform laws. The farmers were observed taking a break and warming themselves up with tea at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza.

As per the meteorology expert, the maximum temperature dropped by eight notches. However, the minimum temperature was 10.5°C, which was 4 degrees lower than the normal temperature. Besides the dip in temperature, the visibility shrunk to 100m in the morning, endangering motorists.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) meteorological expert Dr KK Gill said, “Snowfall in the higher reaches has intensified the cold wave. However, the weather is expected to remain pleasant come Monday.”

PAU researchers back farmers



In solidarity with the farmers demanding roll back of the farm reforms, PAU research fellows were seen holding encouraging placards outside the varsity. They also served farmers with refreshments such as tea, pinni and rusk at the toll plaza.



A man was also spotted distributing ice-cream among farmers.

A protester, Gursharan Singh, who is principal of a Gurdaspur school, said his jatha (group), which comprised 30 youngsters was heading to Delhi.

“We are going to the Delhi border in shifts. Now, the elderly will return and the young will stage protest in their stead. The bitting cold cannot dampen our spirits!” he added.

