Ludhiana: BJP slams Bittu for calling Union minister Puri a ‘fake Sikh’

Said that An FIR should be lodged against Bittu for hurting religious sentiments

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

BJP workers protesting at Clock Tower in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

Slamming member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu for calling Union minister Hardeep Puri a “fake sikh”, the district unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest near Clock Tower on Saturday. They also burned Bittu’s effigy.

The BJP leaders said that sentiments of the Sikh community have been hurt by Bittu’s comment and Akal Takht should take action against the MP. An FIR should be lodged against Bittu under Section of 295-A of Indian Penal Code for hurting religious sentiments, they said.

BJP district president Pushpinder Singal said, “Bittu has lost his ground in the district and is making such statements just to remain in the headlines. We have also asked BJP state president Ashwani Sharma to form a five- member committee, which will take up the matter with the Akal Takht. Bittu is trying to disturb the peace of the state by hurting the religious sentiments and we will not allow that.”

