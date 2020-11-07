Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana college adopts 32 villages to make them stubble-burning free

Ludhiana college adopts 32 villages to make them stubble-burning free

The extension cell of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, has surveyed villages in Doraha, Samrala and Sahnewal block and identified villages more prone to stubble burning

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/HT

The extension cell of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, has adopted 32 villages this year and resolved to make them stubble-burning free. The team, under the guidance of the management and principal, is moving from door to door to convince farmers to adopt agricultural machinery.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has appreciated the efforts of the college management for contributing to this noble cause.

The team of extension cell has surveyed villages in Doraha, Samrala and Sahnewal block and identified villages more prone to stubble burning. The cell is motivating farmers of these to avail of the services being offered by the college to upgrade their agricultural knowledge.

It has also given a call to farmers for effective utilisation of natural resources and efficient management of crop residue for sustainable agriculture and safeguarding the environment.



The villages that have been adopted include Ghulal, Bijlipur, Lal Kalan , Kubba, Khattran, Balala, Lopon , Khaira , Neelon, Chak, Rampur, Chak Sarwan Nath, Panglian, Mehdoodan, Pangalian, Madpur, Mutton, Khattran, Ghulal, Bhagpur, Barwala, Bhagwanpura, Bharthala, Ajnaud, Tibba, Majara, Umdepur, Daburjee, Bhathal, Gidri, Raul and Dugri.

The cell, in order to provide a practical solution to the problem of scant machinery with marginal farmers, is supplying happy seeders, mulchers, rotodrill, MB Plough, zero till and super seeders with the assistance of the agriculture department and CII Foundation.

The cell had adopted seven villages of Samrala block last year and made them stubble-burning free.

This year, despite the Covid pandemic, the volunteers went from door-to-door and convinced farmers to adopt agri-machinery. The team given machines to farmers daily basis and maintain accountability as well.

Harpratap Brar, general secretary of the college management committee of Guru Nanak National College, said, “We are motivating the farmers to avail the services being offered by the college for their agricultural knowledge up-gradation.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Nov 07, 2020 23:01 IST
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Nov 07, 2020 23:12 IST
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
Nov 07, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
Nov 07, 2020 23:05 IST

latest news

Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor apartment in Greater Noida west
Nov 08, 2020 00:02 IST
Amazon employee booked in Noida for fraud worth ₹7.75 lakh
Nov 08, 2020 00:01 IST
Witerati: Chithi chithi gang gang
Nov 08, 2020 00:01 IST
Noida police to issue ‘green’ fire cracker licence for three days
Nov 08, 2020 00:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.