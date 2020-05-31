Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana college conducts online counselling session on job opportunities

Ludhiana college conducts online counselling session on job opportunities

The resource persons for the event were Ramandeep, employment generation and training officer, DBEE, and Nidhi, career counselor, DBEE

Updated: May 31, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The placement cell of BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the district bureau of employment and enterprises (DBEE), conducted an online counselling session to make students aware of job opportunities offered by the bureau, on Saturday.

The resource persons for the event were Ramandeep, employment generation and training officer, DBEE, and Nidhi, career counselor, DBEE.

Ramandeep shared online material to prepare for competitive examinations including Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Punjab Civil Services (PCS).

Nidhi spoke on the importance of communication, employability, pedagogical skills, content and technological knowledge for a teacher. She made students aware of the Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission (PGRKAM) and important helpline numbers.



The resource persons also answered queries of students.

Jasdeep Kaur, placement officer of the college, thanked the resources persons for sharing their insight on job avenues with the students.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Parents protest outside Panchkula school over ‘fee hike’
May 31, 2020 01:03 IST
Navi Mumbai records 114 new cases, 7 deaths
May 31, 2020 00:57 IST
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
May 31, 2020 01:03 IST
Parents protest against fee collection by schools in Chandigarh
May 31, 2020 00:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.