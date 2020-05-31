Ludhiana college conducts online counselling session on job opportunities

The placement cell of BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the district bureau of employment and enterprises (DBEE), conducted an online counselling session to make students aware of job opportunities offered by the bureau, on Saturday.

The resource persons for the event were Ramandeep, employment generation and training officer, DBEE, and Nidhi, career counselor, DBEE.

Ramandeep shared online material to prepare for competitive examinations including Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Punjab Civil Services (PCS).

Nidhi spoke on the importance of communication, employability, pedagogical skills, content and technological knowledge for a teacher. She made students aware of the Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission (PGRKAM) and important helpline numbers.

The resource persons also answered queries of students.

Jasdeep Kaur, placement officer of the college, thanked the resources persons for sharing their insight on job avenues with the students.