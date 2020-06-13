Ludhiana college organises webinar on ‘Ingredients of Success’

The postgraduate department of commerce and management of Kamla Lohtia Sanatan Dharam(SD) College organised a webinar on ‘Ingredients of Success’ on Friday.

Students of different streams attended the webinar which centered on the key steps to achieve success.

Sandeep Kapoor, professor, School of Business Studies, Punjab Agricultural University, was the resource person.

He discussed six key elements and asserted that by imbibing those students can achieve success.

Principal Mukesh Kumar Mahajan recognised the significance of these measures and exhorted the students to follow them.

The college managing committee, headed by president Dharam Paul Jain, appreciated the initiative taken by the department.