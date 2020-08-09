Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana cops dump 8.64 lakh litre hooch in Sutlej, stir up row

Ludhiana cops dump 8.64 lakh litre hooch in Sutlej, stir up row

Punjab Pollution Control Board takes samples of water and soil from the river; action likely against police personnel

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:15 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police have disposed of 8.64 lakh litre confiscated hooch in the Sutlej or on its banks in the Ludhiana district, prompting the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take samples of water and soil from the river.

Action is likely against the police personnel, it is learnt.

The police had started the drive against illicit liquor under ‘Operation Red Rose’ in the wake of the hooch tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts that has claimed at least 121 lives.

A significant amount of hooch was recovered from Ludhiana’s Rajapur and Bholewal Jadid villages that are located near the Sutlej. The hooch was kept in large polythene tubes hidden in water or on the river banks. The police instead of destroying the illicit liquor in a controlled environment dumped in the river itself.



The police without realizing the fact that they were actually polluting the river had videographed the process and shared it on their official Facebook page, which triggered reaction.

PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said they have started investigation into the matter after they came to know that the police dumped hooch into the river.

“This is harmful for humans as well as animals. Reports of samples are awaited and we will take appropriate action accordingly.

“Polluting water bodies is a crime. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier slapped a fine of Rs 2.28 crore on skinners for polluting the water body and soil by dumping remains of dead animals on the river banks,” he added.

