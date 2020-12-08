Sections
Ludhiana cricket association to organise T20 tourney from Dec 18

The winning team will receive Rs 1.5 lakh

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) will organise an invitational league-cum-knockout T-20 tournament in association with the Hara Cricket Club from December 18 to December 27. The matches will be held on the grounds of the cricket club.

This is a golden opportunity for players from Ludhiana, as for almost three decades, cricket tournaments were mostly confined to Mohali and Patiala.

Bhupinder Singh, former international player and member of the organising committee, said that the tournament is sponsored by Trident Group, Ludhiana, and has been approved by Punjab Cricket Association. The winning team will receive Rs 1.5 lakh and runners-up Rs 75,000. Covid safety measures will be followed strictly.

Eight teams from clubs/institutions in Punjab will be put in two groups of four teams each. Each team will play at least three matches. The top two teams from each group will compete in the semi-finals, the winners of which will play in the finals. Only players from Punjab state can compete in the tournament.

The tournament will be played as per the rules and regulations of BCCI and be officiated by state panel umpires/scorers, etc. All matches will carry the “Man of the match” prize. Individual prizes will also be given for best batsman, best bowler, best all-rounder etc.

