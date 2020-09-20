Ludhiana cricket body polls to be held on October 11

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) in a recent judgement ruled that elections to the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) will be conducted on October 11. The polls, which are being conducted after 17 years, will be held under the supervision of former HC chief justice Virender Jain.

Former Punjab Ranji captain Inderjit Singh Malhi and other state and national cricketers had filed a petition in the HC in 2018 demanding that LDCA polls be held. They said the polls should be held according to the stipulations laid down by the Lodha Committee and as approved by the Supreme Court.

However, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) argued that the recommendations were not binding on district cricket associations. The PCA also told the court that a retired Punjab or Haryana election commissioner would be more befitting to be an observer than the Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC).

The petitioners, however, observed that the DC is the ex-officio chairperson of the LDCA and a non-voting member. They further argued that the LDCA will not have to pay the DC. However, the PCA said it preferred to pay for an observer.

After hearing detailed arguments, the HC appointed the former chief justice as observer and ruled that any objections by any party during the polls will be decided on by the observer.