Ludhiana custodial death: Family seeks murder case against cops, move application for CBI inquiry

Family members of Deepak Shukla, who had died in police custody six months ago, are seeking that a murder case be registered against police personnel including sub-inspector Richa Rani, former station house officer at division number 5 police station, ASI Charanjit Singh and ASI Jaskaran Singh. The family has filed an application in Punjab and Haryana High court seeking CBI inquiry. Next hearing of the case is on October 6.

Meanwhile, after lodging an FIR against the police personnel under Sections 188 and 342 of Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of Contempt of Court Act at division number 5 police station, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has transferred sub-inspector Rani. Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, who was an additional SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station has been given the charge of the SHO.

Deepak’s uncle, Rakesh Shukla, said they are running from pillar to post for justice. He added the police lodged the FIR only after intervention of the court.

He said they are pursuing the registration of a murder case against the cops and have made an appeal before the court for transferring the case to CBI.

He said Rani in her statement to the court said Deepak had died of natural causes, but the postmortem stated he had seven injury marks on his body.

He alleged that the police kept Deepak in custody illegally, even after the court had ordered him to be sent to jail on judicial remand on February 24 after he was arrested on February 22.

The police had subsequently informed the court that they were late in taking Deepak to jail due to delay in his medical examination, following which the jail staff refused to admit him.

The court had asked the cops why they waited till 1pm on the next day to transfer him.

Further, the jail record did not have any mention of Deepak being taken to jail on February 24. The record reflected that he was taken there at 5pm on February 25.

There, Deepak had complained of severe pain in his legs and nausea and was taken to the civil hospital for treatment on February 26, where he died.

Deepak Shukla, had been picked up by the police on February 22. He died on February 26 allegedly due to police torture.