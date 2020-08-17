Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana custodial death: Family seeks murder case against cops, move application for CBI inquiry

Ludhiana custodial death: Family seeks murder case against cops, move application for CBI inquiry

The victim’s uncle alleged police kept him in custody illegally, even after the court had ordered him to be sent to jail on judicial remand

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Family members of Deepak Shukla, who had died in police custody six months ago, are seeking that a murder case be registered against police personnel including sub-inspector Richa Rani, former station house officer at division number 5 police station, ASI Charanjit Singh and ASI Jaskaran Singh. The family has filed an application in Punjab and Haryana High court seeking CBI inquiry. Next hearing of the case is on October 6.

Meanwhile, after lodging an FIR against the police personnel under Sections 188 and 342 of Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of Contempt of Court Act at division number 5 police station, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has transferred sub-inspector Rani. Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, who was an additional SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station has been given the charge of the SHO.

Deepak’s uncle, Rakesh Shukla, said they are running from pillar to post for justice. He added the police lodged the FIR only after intervention of the court.

He said they are pursuing the registration of a murder case against the cops and have made an appeal before the court for transferring the case to CBI.



He said Rani in her statement to the court said Deepak had died of natural causes, but the postmortem stated he had seven injury marks on his body.

He alleged that the police kept Deepak in custody illegally, even after the court had ordered him to be sent to jail on judicial remand on February 24 after he was arrested on February 22.

The police had subsequently informed the court that they were late in taking Deepak to jail due to delay in his medical examination, following which the jail staff refused to admit him.

The court had asked the cops why they waited till 1pm on the next day to transfer him.

Further, the jail record did not have any mention of Deepak being taken to jail on February 24. The record reflected that he was taken there at 5pm on February 25.

There, Deepak had complained of severe pain in his legs and nausea and was taken to the civil hospital for treatment on February 26, where he died.

Deepak Shukla, had been picked up by the police on February 22. He died on February 26 allegedly due to police torture.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nurse found dead in Amritsar; hospital manager among 4 booked
Aug 17, 2020 22:37 IST
Punjab minister assures action against culprits for manhandling health worker
Aug 17, 2020 22:35 IST
Woman, accused of practising witchcraft, beaten to death in Jharkhand’s Giridih
Aug 17, 2020 22:38 IST
Decision to conduct final year exams to protect students’ future: Education Minister
Aug 17, 2020 22:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.