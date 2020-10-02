Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Dairy owner in Ludhiana booked for not paying back loans worth ₹32 lakh

Dairy owner in Ludhiana booked for not paying back loans worth ₹32 lakh

Had borrowed the cash from a homoeopathy doctor and two advocates

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A resident of Raman Enclave is facing a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust for not paying back Rs 32 lakh that he borrowed from a homoeopathy doctor and two advocates.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Jain, who runs a dairy in Raman Enclave.

He was booked on Friday on the complaint of Dr Sunil Mittu, resident of Rishi Nagar.

Dr Mittu said Jain was a patient and a family friend, whom he had lent Rs 15 lakh in cash in 2018. Though Jain promised to pay back in a few days, he contacted his bank to stop the payment after issuing a cheque in the doctor’s name. When Dr Mittu contacted him, Jain threatened him.

Similarly, Jain also owed an advocate, Ashok Mittu, Rs 5 lakh, and another lawyer, Surinder Chawla, Rs 12 lakh.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO, Division Number 8 police station, said Jain had been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal code and will be arrested soon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 22:48 IST
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 23:21 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
Oct 02, 2020 23:38 IST
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 02, 2020 21:54 IST

latest news

Chadha’s stolen laptop recovered, 2 arrested
Oct 02, 2020 23:40 IST
Chandigarh admn to streamline Covid-19 hospitalisation process
Oct 02, 2020 23:38 IST
Auto lifters ‘rent out’ bikes to snatchers to evade cops; racket busted, 14 arrested
Oct 02, 2020 23:38 IST
Street vendors want curbs on weekly markets lifted, write to L-G
Oct 02, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.