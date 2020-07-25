Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana DC asks industrialists for assistance in handling Covid pandemic

Ludhiana DC asks industrialists for assistance in handling Covid pandemic

The DC said that for welfare of residents and to ensure better coordination among district administration and private hospitals, a dedicated portal has been developed through which real-time status of vacant beds in each hospital is being monitored

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma during a virtual interaction with industrialists and office bearers of industrial organisations in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT photo)

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma interacted with city industrialists and office bearers of industrial organisations through video conferencing on Saturday and urged them to assist the district administration in tackling Covid-19 effectively. He assured them all possible support from the district administration and Punjab government in every regard.

The video conference was attended by industrialists Rahul Ahuja, Upkar Singh Ahuja, DS Chawla, Mridula Jain and Chiranjeev Singh, additional deputy commissioner (D) Sandeep Kumar, GMDIC Mahesh Khanna and Dr Bishav Mohan from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Sharma said that for welfare of residents and to ensure better coordination among district administration and private hospitals, a dedicated portal has been developed through which real-time status of vacant beds in each hospital is being monitored so that in case a hospital does not have a vacant bed, the patient can be shifted to another nearby hospital.

He assured residents that now, no hospital will be able to hide information regarding the actual status of vacant beds. He said the direct access of this portal is with deputy commissioner, commissioner of police and ADC (development), besides being shared with private hospitals as well.



The industrialists assured the deputy commissioner that they will always support the district administration in the fight against Covid-19. They said the MSME sector of Ludhiana has already donated more than Rs 1.5 crore to the district administration to help in the battle against Covid-19.

The deputy commissioner urged industrialists to ensure that wearing of masks is made mandatory for labourers and should be part of their uniform. He also urged them to repeatedly sensitise the labour regarding safety precautions.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian matchmaking hit hard in era of distancing and coronavirus
Jul 26, 2020 03:51 IST
Rakhi 2020: Online options see an upward swing this year
Jul 26, 2020 03:28 IST
Punjab CM hails Canada’s decision to reject ‘Refrendum 2020’
Jul 26, 2020 03:05 IST
Nine more die in Punjab, 468 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally to 12,684
Jul 26, 2020 03:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.