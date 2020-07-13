Ludhiana DC asks residents to not visit govt offices

In view of the surging cases of Covid-19 in Ludhiana district, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said on Monday that residents are advised not to visit government offices for any work and should instead submit their applications/complaints/memorandums through email, WhatsApp or call.

In the orders issued here, Sharma said some government officials tested positive for Covid-19 last week. He said redressal of residents’ problems is necessary, but safety and well-being of government officials cannot be ignored as well in public interest. He added that the number of positive cases is increasing daily and there is need to break the chain.

While exercising powers under Epidemic Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act, 2005, the DC appealed to residents to not visit government offices for any work.

He said that any applications/complaints/memorandums related to the DC can be sent to dc.ldh@punjabmail.gov.in or dc.ldh@punjab.gov.in, for ADC (general) to adcldh@gmail.com, for ADC (D) to drdaludhiana@gmail.com; ADC (Jagraon) to adcjagraon@gmail.com, SDM (east) to sdm.east.ludhiana@gmail.com, SDM (west) to sdmldhwest@gmail.com; SDM, Jagraon, to sdmoffjgn@gmail.com, SDM, Khanna, to sdmkhanna2010@yahoo.com, SDM, Payal, to sdmpayal@gmail.com, SDM, Raikot, to raikotsdm@gmail.com, SDM, Samrala, to sdm1samrala@gmail.com, complaint branch to sangatdarshan@gmail.com and regarding MA branch to mabrldh@gmail.com.

He said a complaint box has been installed at the main gate of district administrative complex and complaints/applications/memorandums can be sent at WhatsApp number 6284789829 or by calling at phone number 0161-2403100 from 9am to 5pm on any working day.

He clarified that complainant can appear in person only in case of emergency.

He also directed that hand sanitisers should be kept at entry points of all government offices and officials should be deputed to check whether people visiting are wearing masks, hands are sanitised and their temperature is checked using thermal thermometers.

The DC clarified that memorandums will be accepted only through email/WhatAapp. He added that no organisations/person will be allowed to enter offices for this purpose.