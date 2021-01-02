Ludhiana: Delhi teen, Punjab Police head constable lose their lives in road mishaps

Two people including a teenager from Delhi and a head constable of Punjab Police lost their lives in road mishaps on Friday.

In the first incident, a 17-year-old boy died while his parents and sister suffered injuries after their car crashed into a stationary truck at National Highway near Pawa village of Sahnewal. They were returning to Delhi from Amritsar.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshay Duggal of New Delhi, and his father Jagdish, 50, an insurance agent, mother Geetika, 48, and sister Ria, 19, were injured.

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said that the family had gone to the Golden Temple to pay obeisance. Jagdish was driving and Lakshay was sitting in the front, while his wife and daughter were seated in the back.

The SHO added that near Pawa village, their car crashed into a stationary truck at around 8.30pm. Jagdish could not notice it due to dense fog and the truck driver had also not turned on the parking lights. Lakshay died on the spot. The victims were rushed to a hospital near Sherpur Chowk.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, Vikramjit Singh of Haryana.

In the second case, a Punjab Police head constable, Gurpreet Singh, 40, of Ghwaddi village, who is a gunman of MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, died in a hit-and-run near Sareen village, Dehlon.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, station house officer at Dehlon police station, said that at around 1.30am, Gurpreet was returning home from duty on his scooter. Near Sareen village, an unidentified vehicle hit him and he died on the spot. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused.