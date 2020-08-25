Ludhiana: Democratic Teachers Front to protest on August 26 against deputy DEO Saini

The Ludhiana unit of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, will stage a protest on Wednesday to support the Elementary Teacher Training Teachers Union which is seeking that deputy district education officer (elementary) Kuldeep Singh Saini be investigated for corrupt practices and removed from his post.

DTF Ludhiana president Hardev Mullanpur and general secretary Daljit Samrala said Saini, who is notorious for rude and disrespectful behaviour towards teachers during zoom meetings, has been accused of tampering with various academic statistical figures.

They demanded that the Punjab government investigate the allegations of corruption being levelled against Saini in order to improve the educational environment of the district and he should be removed from the post if he is proven guilty.