Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Democratic Teachers Front to protest on August 26 against deputy DEO Saini

Ludhiana: Democratic Teachers Front to protest on August 26 against deputy DEO Saini

The deputy DEO has been accused of tampering with various academic statistical figures

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Ludhiana unit of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, will stage a protest on Wednesday to support the Elementary Teacher Training Teachers Union which is seeking that deputy district education officer (elementary) Kuldeep Singh Saini be investigated for corrupt practices and removed from his post.

DTF Ludhiana president Hardev Mullanpur and general secretary Daljit Samrala said Saini, who is notorious for rude and disrespectful behaviour towards teachers during zoom meetings, has been accused of tampering with various academic statistical figures.

They demanded that the Punjab government investigate the allegations of corruption being levelled against Saini in order to improve the educational environment of the district and he should be removed from the post if he is proven guilty.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Democratic Teachers Front to protest on August 26 against deputy DEO Saini
Aug 25, 2020 21:36 IST
Shreshth Bajaj is rising high as a music artist
Aug 25, 2020 21:36 IST
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
Aug 25, 2020 21:34 IST
James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to pick 600 Test wickets
Aug 25, 2020 21:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.