Ludhiana district education officer Swaranjit Kaur retires

School principals said the work at the district education office was streamlined during her tenure

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Former DEO (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur being felicitated during a function at Government School, Punjab Agricultural University, in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

District education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, retired on Monday. A function was organised at government senior secondary smart school, Punjab Agricultural University, for her farewell .

Principals of 65 government school took part of the event. Many of them shared their memories with Kaur. They also handed over mementoes to her and wished her a happy retired life.

Applauding her efforts, the school principals said she has been very cooperative and the work at the district education office was streamlined during her tenure.

Kaur has served at the education department for 32 years. She started her career as lecturer at government senior secondary school, Dakha, in 1988. In 2010, she was promoted as principal of government senior secondary school, Manuke, and then at GSSS, Bhutta.



In 2017, she was deputed as the district education officer, secondary. Kaur played an important role in increasing enrolment at government middle, high and senior secondary schools.

In the last three years, students from the district have topped the state in the PSEB Classes 10 and 12 board exams and also clinched top positions in other scholarship exams.

She was also honoured by education secretary Krishan Kumar on Teacher’s Day. Kumar said that Kaur performed her duties efficiently and Ludhiana district has shined during her stint.

