Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana doctors to observe ‘medical bandh’ on June 23

Ludhiana doctors to observe ‘medical bandh’ on June 23

Clinical Establishment Act being enforced from July 1 is against, patients, the poor and doctors, they say

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 20:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ludhiana Even as hospitals grapple with Covid-19 cases, Ludhiana doctors have decided to observe a complete medical bandh June 23 to protest against the implementation the Clinical Establishment Act (CEA) being enforced from July 1.

The Ludhiana branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday burnt the copies of the act.

Calling it a “wrongly timed act and completely uncalled for,” Dr Sunil Katyal , president, IMA Ludhiana , said doctors were governed by Punjab Medical Council (PMC), National Medical Council (NMC/MCI) rules and hospital buildings were governed by building regulation/norms.

Many hospitals were getting accredited by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). “The introduction of this act will achieve nothing extra, except for the harassment of doctors,” he said.



Dr Dheeraj Aggarwal, honorary secretary, IMA Ludhiana, also said the act was against people, patients, the poor and doctors. It will lead to increase in hospital and treatment costs. The private health care delivery in Punjab is already of high quality, as witnessed by the fact that more than 70% patients seek treatment from private setups than from government hospitals, he said.

The states where it has been implemented did not show any improvement in health care delivery, he added.

Dr Manoj K Sobti, co -chairman, joint action committee, Punjab State governing Council, said, “We are opposing this act completely. Today a Memorandum was given to additional deputy commissioner Ludhiana AS Bains and it will be given to various leaders and the officials in the administration. The IMA Punjab has announced complete medical bandh June 23 if their demands were not met. If the government will not address their problem then a meeting will be held to June 28 to discuss the future course of action,” he added.

The Act provides for registration and regulation of all clinical establishments in the country with a view to prescribing minimum standards of facilities and services which may be provided by them so that mandate of article 47 of the Constitution for improvement in public health is achieved.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Owais Shah questions lack of ethnic and black coaches in English cricket
Jun 16, 2020 20:40 IST
Franco Mulakkal moves Kerala high court to quash rape case against him
Jun 16, 2020 20:33 IST
Punit Malhotra comments on outpouring of love for Sushant
Jun 16, 2020 20:43 IST
Schools opt for online tools
Jun 16, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.