Ludhiana: Documentary film on historic Gurdwara Bhabour Sahib released

Poet Surjit Patar (third from left) and GLADA chief Parminder Gill (centre) releasing the film’s poster at Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Friday. (HT Photo)

A documentary film titled “Prayer of Protection”, depicting the historic Gurdwara Bhabour Sahib in Nangal, Punjab, was held on Friday at Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana.

The documentary film, made by advocate Harpreet Sandhu, depicts the historical significance of Gurdwara Bhabour Sahib where Guru Gobind Singh compiled “Chaupai Sahib” sitting on the banks of Sutlej river during his stay there between years 1700-01.

While releasing the documentary, poet Surjit Patar said it is impressive work, showcasing the significance of the Gurudwara Bhabour Sahib and the hyms of prayer Chaupai Sahib.

Harpreet Sandhu shot the documentary during the lockdown in May and tried to portray the original nature surroundings in and around this place.

GLADA chief Parminder Gill also admired the concept of the documentary.