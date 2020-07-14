Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana dyeing unit faces action after STP found non-functional

Fine of ₹20 lakh earlier imposed on owner when the National Green Tribunal’s monitoring committee had visited the unit and found its sewage treatment plant not working

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The non-functional sewage plant at the dyeing unit in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) conducted a surprise inspection at a dyeing unit in Phase-8 of Focal Point area on Tuesday and found its effluent treatment plant (ETP) was not functional, with the likelihood of contaminants being dumped into Buddha Nullah.

PPCB officials said a non-functional ETP meant that effluents from the unit, Aggarwal Scientific Dyers, were flowing into the nullah through Municipal Corporation (MC) sewer lines.

“The owner is a habitual offender as earlier an environmental penalty of ₹20 lakh was imposed to him when the monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) had visited the unit in August last year and found the ETP non-functional. The unit was allowed to operate only after the owner submitted the environmental compensation.” said Sandeep Bahl, PPCB superintending engineer.

“A report regarding the same has been prepared and strict action will be taken against the firm,” said Bahl.



